Editor: It appears the 2021 elections are over. I’m sure there will be some bickering for a while. Seems over half of the folks have decided they would prefer to have the U.S. Government run their lives because the have been convinced they are not capable of directing their own lives!
History has predicted this for several hundred years and now it has come to pass!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
You conservative/fascists are SOOOOOOOO funny - well, except when you jump into domestic terrorist mode.
