Editor: I’ve spent some time lately looking for information about children and covid-19.
Our CDC and NIH have continued to baffle us with BS for 18 months concerning Covid 19. Seems they change their minds every other day.
Let’s think about children and their schools for a minute. It appears that parochial and many private schools in areas of our country resumed their education, yet we have not been informed how many children became infected, needed hospitalization, or lost their lives. Many of the schools in the same areas were shut down.
Why haven’t comparisons been made between the private and public schools that closed and those that didn’t?
I understand that schools in the Boston areas closely monitored, and efforts were made such as 6 foot intervals, plastic dividers, and hygiene rules were followed but they were open.
These are serious questions! Remember that figures don’t lie but liars figure.
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.