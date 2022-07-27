Editor: I’d like to say I agree with a gentleman who wrote a letter to the editor that was printed July 26th. His remarks concerning the voters of Mohave County are accurate I believe. All the recent surveys have shown Mohave residents lack the educational skills of our west coast and upper east coast elites. He also referred to Real Americans. I’m not sure if he was referring to South Americans, Central Americans or indigenous natives. I’ve never been ashamed of my country as many of his political party admit they are. He also stated that a lot of gripes in the letters to the editor don’t offer solutions and I agree with that statement also. So let me recommend a couple of suggestions. First, destroy all of president Biden’s executive orders and let us become energy independent again. All of our current inflation problems began with attempting to destroy our energy sources. Second, we have approximately 180,000 military stationed overseas. Many in Germany, South Korea, and Japan. The main purpose of our military is to secure our nation. Let’s bring about 50,000 home to guard our southern border. The wars of 1945, 1953 and Vietnam are over. If these countries need protection let them furnish it themselves. Let’s make sure we arm our troops at the border with loaded M4 carbines to dissuade the drug cartels. I’m not in favor of Trump 2024 however I do believe his ideas are much better than the present administration. President Biden has surpassed Jimmy Carter as the worst president in my lifetime and I can recall 14 of them!
Lou Wilber
