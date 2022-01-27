Editor: I’m trying to understand why it is now the governments responsibility to feed, clothe, and put a roof over every child’s head. It appears that maybe parents should just turn their children over at birth to government agencies to be housed, educated, fed, sheltered and indoctrinated because we as parents are incapable of raising our own loved ones! As a young man many years ago I was told it was my responsibility when my wife and I were married to take care of our children. We both worked regular jobs and part times jobs also. At the time we paid for all child care so my spouse could work. I understand that folks have a difficult time today but to expect the taxpayer to pay for your needs seems selfish. There are constant letters concerning the Build Back Better plan of the Biden administration which is a liberal hope chest! We started off as a free society and are evolving into a give me, give me all the freebies. Maybe being born and raised over 87 years ago I have been hardened and I am slow to except changes in society but I was taught to take care of my family and not expect others to do that for me!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
