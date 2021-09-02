Editor: Seems some folks believe President Biden should be congratulated for removing our troops from Afghanistan and believes probably no one else could have done it better. Maybe, but probably no one could have done it worse! Not paying attention to the conditions on the ground or refusing to acknowledge the Taliban surge was happening was indefensible. Leaving there and allowing 80 billion dollars of military equipment from taxpayer money to stone age tribes is criminal. Al least our troops are safe from the present administration and out of harms way. I hope the families of the thirteen service member’s who died are aware that we appreciate their sacrifice! I don’t care who you folks voted for in the past but there are approx. 19 million veterans in this country who should remember that the present chaos in this country is being caused by one political party and its not the Republicans. Crisis with over one million illegals coming into this country, inflation heading higher like the Carter years, closing the XL pipeline causing gasoline to soar and we are no longer energy independent because the government wants you to buy an electric car. Reversing every Trump administration executive order to pacify the socialist agenda of the Democratic, socialist party. The Orange man is gone and this is yours and only your fault now!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
