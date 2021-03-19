Editor: I’d like to complement our new president Joe Biden for the outstanding job hes is doing for us. Uncle Joe, as I call him, changed many things in approximately five weeks. Since Jan. 1, a barrel of oil increased from $47 dollars to $61 dollars a barrel, our gas in Havasu went up by about 50 cents a gallon. It appears there will be thousands of illegal folks crossing the border because Joe’s administration needs new uneducated voters. Maybe some can settle here in Havasu because we have a successful food bank. Our girls can now compete with transgendered males who want to be girls and share the girls locker rooms. Whoops, there goes Title 9 that women fought so hard to get. Kind of glad my kids are past this state of insanity. Keep it up, Uncle Joe, these are exciting times for all of us. Sorry I don’t have a student debt you can forgive to annoy others who have paid their fair share. But please continue to send me free money which I didn’t want or need!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havsu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.