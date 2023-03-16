Editor: I’m in a state of shock! I didn’t realize that all of our country’s present problems were created by the big Orange Man. I was surprised the other day to hear things like Afghanistan, shutting off energy supplies, oil prices from $49 a barrel to $115 a barrel, increased gas prices, inflation to 9%, our over run border crisis, increasing crime, the airline and shipping industry break down, and now a banking problem was caused by a previous administration that left office before any of these situations began. Must have been a powerful group of politicians who could have caused such turmoil after leaving office over two years earlier. Oh I almost forgot the war in Ukraine. I guess that might make President Joe Biden a war time president thanks to that terrible culprit President Trump. Well, maybe that was someone else’s fault also! Let us recall none of this happened until January 2021 and the Biden administration.
Lou Wilber
