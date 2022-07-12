Editor: After reading The News-Herald letters to our editor several subjects have emerged. Abortion and guns!
Now I understand the beliefs on both sides of these issues and I'm sure people who are concerned with these two issues are sincere with their opinions! The recent name calling of others doesn't sway most folks beliefs one way or the other.
I believe the true place to place your opinion is at the voting booth this November. I guess if you are happy with the current situation of our nation and believe our government is doing everything it can for the American people then you should vote for the party in office.
If however you're not happy with an open southern border, gasoline prices, inflation, rampant crime in mostly Democrat controlled cities and states, our breakdown in the public school system, the continual attempt to consider new ideas of calling a mother a birthing person instead a mother and a non birthing person a father then you have an opportunity to change the nation's direction. It is your responsibility for the direction of our country.
If you do not choose to spend the time necessary to vote,you lose your right to complain!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.