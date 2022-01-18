Editor: Looks like the next big battle now that the Build Back Better plan has been slowed is Election Reform. I recall after being discharged honorably from the U.S. Navy in Feb. 1955 and starting life as a civilian. That year was the first year I was eligible to vote in a federal election. I found the proper polling place and was proud to participate by voting. It’s of no concern who I selected, only that I voted. I considered that a responsibility and was proud to do so. I can recall the 1960s concerns over folks who found it difficult to get to the polls. Reasons of living in outskirts of town, no transportation and various other problems getting to the polls. Now over 60 years later we have extended days and hours and absentee ballots and still excuses are used by people whose right to vote is being violated. It appears now that the Federal Government is going to tell the states how to hold elections. If we as voters are unable to find a way to the polls and cast our vote, maybe we shouldn’t be voting!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
