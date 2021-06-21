Editor: Well I see someone has decided that you must read the 1619 project in order to comment on its contents. Fair enough! If we are to consider history from 400 years ago we will understand why white folks should take the blame for minorities who have a difficulty in today’s society, so be it.
Meanwhile we are to forget the people who endeavored to make this country great. Let us remove Lincoln’s birthday ( Feb. 12th) and Washington’s birthday ( Feb. 22nd) so we can make room for Martin Luther Kings day.
I see now the Federal Government has added another holiday called Juneteenth. Please remember that George Washington was our first president and Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation which declared that all enslaved people shall be free. Mr. King was a great man who believed we judge a man by the content of his character, not the color of his skin. If we are so concerned with 400 year history then why are we tearing down statures and defacing monuments? Why are we renaming buildings, sport teams, and other places to hide history?
I’m not ashamed of the color of my skin or the fact my family has worked hard to be good Americans. I think we have created a generation of over educated social warriors who spent 4 years at college getting a degree in studying how many warts on a toad’s belly then can’t get a job to pay back a student loan.
Just to be clear, many minorities have climbed the ladder to success the same way millions of other folks have. I don’t envy the rich nor pity the poor but I have empathy for the needy.
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
The removal of confederate statues, flags and banners is what actual winners do. They do not honor nor celebrate the losers who attempted to over throw of their government. Our ignorant redneck fools declared war against the United States of America and as such deserve nothing more then museum displays pointing out they lost and our nation was saved. In today's' world these scum would be called, and rightly so, Domestic Terrorists. Go to Germany and try to fly a Nazi flag and see what happens.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.