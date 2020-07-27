Editor: Professional sports can now add baseball to my list of not viewing in person or on television. The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals also seem to believe that I care about their political opinions. I can’t respect those who choose to spend their life on their knees unless they are praying! Note to Mr. Meek, concerning President Trumps visit to Walter Reed hospital. As a veteran I would appreciate seeing the President if I was in that hospital. I wonder when Vice President Biden will come out of his basement to visit the troops!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
