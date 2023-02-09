Editor: I watched the President at the State of the Union last night and thought to myself I was so glad I hadn’t voted for him so I’m not embarrassed! To watch a poor sick old man stumble through over an hour with misery on his face telling the same old lies painfully. Behind him the giggling puppet up and down like she was sitting on a spring! Where are the fact checkers when they are needed? Thought our southern border was a problem but I guess Giggles has it under control as the border Czar. Our country has hundreds of thousands of military personnel out of our country protecting the rest of the world’s borders but we can’t protect our own. These personnel are already being paid and are probably given over seas pay like many of us were in the military. I realize there are restrictions. I guess no matter how bad the border gets and how many deaths are caused by illegal drugs the media will not venture near the border. An article in Letters to the Editor concerning funding the national debt. When are going back to an Oct. 1st budget and tell our politicians they CAN’T exceed that amount.
Last done in 1997. Just a thought!
We Americans must budget. Regardless the positions we’re put in.
Whether we are able to provide for our families or
We’re put in positions too provide for our families!
We’ve been put into this situation because of government.
It’s time “we the people” give that single finger salute to those that haven’t a clue!
