Editor: I see the U.S. Government has decided many of us should be subsidized even if we didn’t ask for help. The amount of money being given to us is 150% of my yearly pay when I first went to work for them back in 1957 .
It seems that if you keep printing money that your future kin will have to pay back is ok. This mornings newspaper said the city of Havasu is going to receive 13 million dollars they didn’t ask for. Our children’s and theirs will have that burden! Assist those in need by all means but forget us who don’t require or ask for help. You know maybe they sent it because of the $.60 cent increase in the price of gasoline since the first of the year. Maybe we should shut down another pipeline so we can purchase oil from Saudi Arabia like we used to. $1.9 trillion is just play money for the new administration of Democrats. As usual, tax and spend must be their motto and let kids not yet born pay the Piper.
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Of course Lou has or will be returning his $1400 to the U.S. Treasury so he won't be tainted by that filthy, evil, socialist lucre.
And I have always been fascinated by the term "tax and spend." A concept that makes more sense than spend and let someone else figure out where the money will come from. President Biden - the man elected by the American people to replace a dishonest loser - has put forth plans to pay for his programs.
