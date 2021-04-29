Editor: I’ve been wondering at what age people finally figure out that when you tax the wealthy you hurt the middle class along with the less fortunate in our society. It’s an easy thing to say, tax the rich and make them pay for whatever we believe we need. Does anyone think that when you raise taxes on the wealthy they won’t find away around the increase by investing money outside America. If you tax corporations, the company’s they hold will raise prices on their products. People who are wealthy will not suffer from increased taxes but you will if you purchase one of their products. Government spending has been too great for a long time and your descendants are going to pay the price. The present administration has gone completely overboard with relief spending because of covid-19. Unemployment insurance in Arizona is $537 a week with federal assistance. An employee at $15 a week earns $600 a week. No wonder companies are finding it difficult to hire employees. Who wants to work for $63 dollars a week? I don’t care what your political bent is. This is idiotic! It’s easy to spend other people’s money until you realize you’re hurting yourself!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
