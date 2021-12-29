Editor: I see that about half of the letters in the Dec. 29 edition of Today’s News-Herald were about the Orange man. He’s the fellow who lost the election last year and will probably not return in 2024 although his agenda will.
It really doesn’t matter who you voted for as long as your happy with the results. It appears our country has developed at least five crises since January that did not exist last year except for covid-19. We should review them now after a year of our new administration take over.
First our withdrawal from Afghanistan. Second, the 2 million illegals coming across our southern border which we will house, feed, educate, and provide their medical care. Third, the 6.8% inflation rate including gasoline up about 40%. Could the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline have any relevance to this? Fourth, the refusal to prosecute criminals in major Democrat controlled cities and their insistence of reducing the police budgets. Fifth, the covid-19 that new president Joe Biden had promised to control has killed more folks this year than in 2020. As I said earlier, if your happy with your selection, enjoy the next year.
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
Good letter. But the Democrats will say it's all Trumps fault.
Socialism at its finest moment.
"biden" has no Clue, what is happening in his Life Or The Country. The "Squad" is running This "Show". Just One Example, The Pause on College Loan Payments, was to end in January, BUT!! the "Squad" Complained so much that it has been Extended 90 more Days, Free "Everything" we are going to Pay for all the Liberal "Gifts" Just wait until the "Illegals" $ runs out!!. Desperate people do desperate things. Your Children, Grandchildren, and other Family Members and Friends will see up close what increase in Crime look LikeCrime.
Maybe mean Old "Tweeting" President Trump wasn't so Bad after all.
