Editor: To vax or not to vax? Seems like many people want to spend their waking hours worrying about this subject.
I don’t care if you have had the shot or not as this is your personal decision. You can’t frighten me! Their are many problems facing us today such as retreat from Afghanistan, loss of border control, inflation, our supply chain, employment, loss of energy independence, and rising crime rate (in cities controlled by Democrats).
I can’t wait for the next greedy politician to suggest taxing the wealthy so our gasoline costs go up another dollar. Some folks never took Economy 101 to understand that raising taxes on the wealthy costs the middle class every time. When the taxes are raised on the wealthy they respond by raising costs to the consumer. The needy are given additional funds to compensate from our Federal government so they won’t suffer and the consumer picks up the tab! You are the consumer!
Remember even the needy must buy gasoline and groceries so they must be further subsidized by Uncle Sam. Almost all of these problems have occurred since the Biden administration has taken control. These problems did not exist under the Orange man! Oh by the way: I have been Vaxed.
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
