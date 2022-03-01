Editor: Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia! Almost seven years of Russia filling up our news daily from Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump! Now our media is consumed 24/7 with the invasion of Ukraine. All attention is directed to a border thousands of miles away while we are being invaded daily on our southern border. The news is directed daily toward a problem we have helped create by giving up our energy independence. Why are we buying oil daily from the Soviet Union but refuse to produce our own oil? The media questions the mental capacity of Mr. Putin in Russia. How about the mental capacity of our President Biden? Our country faces many crises daily now that the Biden administration has assumed power so maybe Ukraine will cover up the problems until after the elections!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
"...while we are being invaded daily on our southern border." Usual hyperbolic nonsense with no basis in fact.
