Editor: I’m sure most of us are happy that the 2022 elections are now over. Looks like Arizona is beginning to turn blue. Two Democratic senators and a new Governor of the same party. Guess its because of new tenderfoots coming here from three western states plus a half dozen upper east coast states. As a former California resident I welcome all people here. The only question I have for new folks is why did you leave high crime areas, over regulating laws, and high tax rates that you caused by electing those politicians who were responsible for that mess?
Now you have decided to live here in Arizona and you vote to put people in charge who caused you to become tenderfoots here in the first place.
