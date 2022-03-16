Editor: I’ve always felt guilty since I voted for Jimmy Carter back in the 1970s. It was a poor choice which led to my taking out a construction loan at over 17%. because I was relocating. I wonder today if people who voted for the present administration have a feeling of remorse over the many crises caused by President Biden and his environmental fools.
From the start of 2021 our country had a very serious concern because of Covid 19. Since then we now have an open southern border, oil shortages, inflation, the stupid method of withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and now Ukraine.
It’s a shame our leaders cannot admit their mistakes and reverse course on the Keystone pipeline and the shutting down of federal lands to oil exploration and securing our border. They assume the tooth fairy will take care of their self inflicted catastrophes. This administration is trying to destroy this country. I would understand the possible ignorance of the folks in charge if they just made an error in judgment but this must be intentional. To not realize the damage they along with their progressive base have caused and refuse to correct it is criminal. I sleep well at night and can afford a hike in gasoline prices because I didn’t promote the fools in Washington, D.C. I’m sorry for those who are now suffering from the decisions made by these fools!
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
