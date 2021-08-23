Editor: Seems there may be a little confusion here in Havasu about covid-19 and wearing of masks. I try to watch the news daily to keep updated on current events so I’m not considered stupid like some think many in Havasu are.
Because the CDC and the NIH continue to contradict themselves on a daily basis and have done so for the last 18 months I have some doubts as to their accuracy!
Although I have gotten the vaccine I do not criticize others for opting out. I do not wear a mask any longer but respect those who choose to. Of all the problems this country is facing since the new administration has taken the reins in January, whether I mask or not is of little concern.
One needs only to look at cameras at the border.
Oh maybe the news stations you watch have spent as much time at the border as our President or the Vice President and have first hand knowledge we stupid people aren’t aware of.
Inflation is soaring, (been to the market or gas station lately) but the same government is saying this is temporary.
The dollar you had in the bank in January is now worth about 95 cents. I love folks who come here every winter and I don’t want you to leave.
A political commentator once said he didn’t want liberals to disappear, and to make sure there is a few to remind us how they think!
Oh, there’s a new thing called Afghanistan. My fellow veterans are not happy with the way the troops and their interpreters are being pulled out!
You can’t blame the Orange man! Who’s sorry now?
Lou Wilber
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
louie - [thumbdown] "My fellow veterans are not happy with the way the troops and their interpreters are being pulled out!" Proudly I can report I am not one of your "fellow veterans." I am an actual combat veteran who appreciates every effort being done by President Biden to bring our troops home along with our allies. Ending a twenty year mistake of a war is a messy business and the President needs the support of the American people, not the nonsensical wining of a bunch of losers. [thumbdown]
