Editor: As I wake up each morning and look in the mirror I say to myself I’m not responsible for this country’s bad leadership but I am affected.
When I look at the crime and homelessness in big cities that have been controlled by the Democratic party I feel sorry for the folks affected but then I realize the voters who elected them to govern are responsible for their choices! We hope when these citizens move to Arizona they recall why they left these high tax and crime areas and vote differently. The same could be said for our nations politicians. Now the heat has been on former President Trump for eight years and eventually may put him in a cell. When President Trump left office in January 2021 we were energy independent, had 6 million less illegals this side of our southern border, inflation was 1.4 %, among other things.
Ah the leftest liberals in town are still at it. Typical demorat talking points. The left is so afraid of Trump that they will stoop to new lows to keep him from running all the while ignoring the crimes that Biden and his family have committed. You losers can whine all you want but we on the right still see right through your charades. As we write these comments there's hearings going on in DC with the IRS whistle blowers testifying about the cover up of Hunter Biden. This should prove to be very interesting. I do believe the walls are closing in on Biden and his criminal enterprise.
Roger, you really need to look up who the conman admires and has publicly praised. Most of those DOJ and FBI you are claiming are now weaponized are registered republicans, appointed and approved by republicans. Just because doing their job includes charging trumps with his numerous crimes doesn't mean they are weaponized. Ignoring the conman's crimes and attack on democracy would have been both evidence of weaponization and a partisan enforcement. If the conman did the crimes he will need to do the time. But I guess Hunter is more of a threat to the country.
Hey Fred, I’m curious, do you get “push” text notifications from MSNBC when they publish new propaganda articles? You seem to be right on time with all the latest lies? [thumbup][tongue][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton
"As I wake up each morning and look in the mirror, I say to myself I’m not responsible for this country’s bad leadership, but I am affected." Number 1, I would purchase a new mirror and maybe you can expand on the "Great White Dope's" leadership during the pandemic with his UV and Clorox treatments for those hundreds of thousands in dire straits!
LOL! Perhaps you "comb-over" minions have not been keeping up with the twice impeached, twice indicted, one term traitor ex-president and his latest "target letter" from the DOJ. Stay on topic, stop deflecting and enter the real world, take off those rose-colored glasses and come to terms with the fact that the "groper", COVID-45, is a criminal and should be treated as such.
Are you denying his claims of low inflation, fewer illegals, lower unemployment, and sound foreign policy? Or are you just trying somehow to praise the brain-dead shyster who replaced him?
There you go! Another solid deflection for the "Fraud of Fifth Avenue", ignoring his true ineptness in office and the massive debris field he left behind when unceremoniously exited our white house! What he needs is a "Banana Republic" to lead where he can shine on a daily basis with his loyalists, maybe, Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nigeria, Panama, Nicaragua, Zambia, or Botswana?, eh?
Wow, STFD, did you find Big Bob the magnificent’s “play book”? [thumbup][huh][wink][smile] Deaton
Lou I totally agree with you. Unfortunately Trump derangement syndrome is to powerful for many to realize what they did when they voted for the current criminal occupying the WH. Biden and his weaponized FBI and DOJ are taking this country into 3rd. world dictator status. They show us every day by how they go after Trump. This is exactly how the dictators operate. Put your opponent in jail with trumped up charges, take away free speech and threaten everyone who won't follow in lockstep with their demands. I can only hope that there are some civilized demorat voters that now see what they voted for and aren't happy.
