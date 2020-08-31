President Barack Obama should have pardoned Edward Snowden. Now, it is up to President Donald Trump to do what’s just. It is ultimately the responsibility of the president to ensure that national security whistleblowers have an effective and safe avenue to raise concerns that they reasonably believe evidence violations of law, abuse of authority, specific health and safety dangers, environmental threats, gross waste of funds or gross management.
Edward Snowden clearly had such reasonable beliefs, and therefore should be pardoned not only for his own work but also to set a precedent for the future safety and efficacy of national security whistleblowers. Without an avenue to act legally and safely to reform the National Security Agency, Snowden took the bold action to expose surveillance activity, which our leaders should have exposed themselves and that we as Americans had a right to know.
Eventually Obama responded to the public outcry in response to Snowden’s disclosures and ended some of the surveillance abuses. In doing so, he claimed that the reforms were in the works before Snowden’s revelations. There is no evidence that this was true.
Edward Snowden courageously spoke up and exposed what the NSA was doing and how its leaders were lying to the American people. It was the obligation of Congress, the president, and our national security agencies to provide a safe channel for his concerns. They failed. It is time President Trump recognizes the failures of previous administrations and pardon this idealistic and patriotic citizen. Snowden’s truth-telling and civil disobedience provided critical information about what our government was doing to us, and supposedly for us, without our knowledge or consent.
Edward Snowden deserves the punishment handed out to traitors to our nation!
