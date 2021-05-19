Editor: Well Donald Trump is gone and I understand everything that has gone haywire in the past four plus months is his fault. Gasoline prices have skyrocketed, inflation is beginning to take a toll on the nation, the southern border is being overrun daily by illegals (yes, folks, I said “illegals”) and it’s all the fault of one man.
The cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline, the cold weather in Texas that kept the windmills from turning and now a computer hack from elsewhere has caused a gasoline shortage in the southeast. I have lived through a depression, World War ll, Korea, Vietnam and middle east problems and have felt the pain of each. I'm now watching the destruction of the greatest country ever established being destroyed from within.
This has been predicted by scholars for centuries yet we have continued to elect politicians that do not believe in freedom for all its citizens. We have allowed social warriors to creep into government and NGO's to write laws we must live by and the once proud press has decided they must control free speech to protect these groups. The decisions made today will not affect my wife and me, as we will not see the total destruction of this nation, but our descendants and yours certainly will!
Louis Wilber
Lake Havasu City
