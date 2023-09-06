Editor: I have been reading and sometimes contribute to letters to the editor and appreciate the right to speak freely while some in our country are no longer heard unless they are a minority. We seem to have over looked a simple solution. I’m not concerned how anyone voted in the past, however I believe they should take full responsibility for the mess we are facing today. Three years ago our country faced Covid 19 a serious virus that killed many. At that time as I recall most problems our country faces did not exist. It’s repetitious to talk about inflation, 6 million illegals crossing the border, crime in Democrat controlled cities, decline in educational standards, and the guarantee of energy prices because of loss of our capacity to fuel our nation. If you truly believe our nation is better off now than 3 years ago you don’t shop, eat, and purchase gasoline where I do. Come on and brag about the politicians you’ve put into office and watch them on your TV! Kinda like the Keystone Cops of yore?
Louis Wilbur
So MC now that you got that off your chest about US citizens bringing in illegal drugs does that make you feel better. If that's the case then why aren't you at the border to welcome your new found friends, after all you probably have plenty of room in your home for them and maybe just maybe they could be your good buddies. You can make them your own personal slaves to pay for room and board. Come on man give it a shot. Biden the brain dead moron needs good foot soldiers like you to carry his water. Maybe you can get OL Fred and that idiot who goes by that stupid Florida handle to take in a few dozen. Got your EV yet.
Looks like Fred and MC have come unglued with their condemnation of Trump and their praise of Biden. Being the die hard demorats they are they will never see the light. The demorats are hell bent on destroying this country with their liberal and socialist ideas. One good thing is that they are a minority here in Havasu and one day they will realize that their opinions mean nothing hear. Wonder how many of them have their EV yet and also how many illegal invaders are they supporting. Lets Go Brandon.
Beware Roger! I’m on Biden’s Lake Havasu team for gas appliance and gas powered vehicle eradication! One day you’ll wake up and they’ll be gone. I guess the latest “scare” perpetuated by right wing media is regarding the Fed’s RECOMMENDATION that Americans should limit their alcohol consumption to 2 drinks per week because too much booze shortens your life. What an outrage! Biden wants us to live longer! The nerve of Joe Biden! [censored][thumbdown][censored][thumbdown]
Kool-Aid, anyone? How about you Crone, can I freshen that up for you? Heck, Dim-Joe wants us to live longer! I guess that doesn’t include the 923 people who will die today from “Fentanyl” poisoning? [censored][thumbdown][censored][thumbdown] Deaton
The Federal govt and Joe Biden do not recommend that people take Fentanyl (or other illegal drugs that may contain it) because it is an illegal substance and because as little as 2 mg can kill you. A kilo of Fentanyl can kill up to 500,000 people. Think how easy that small amount could be hidden in a produce truck coming in from Mexico. Why do people put their lives at risk by taking it or other illegal drugs that could contain it?
From August 7th NPR interview:
“Fentanyl seizures have been climbing across the border, especially in California and Arizona. Close to 90% of that fentanyl is seized at ports of entry. Immigration authorities say it is smuggled mostly by U.S. citizens, as well as other travelers who are legally authorized to cross. Virtually none is seized from migrants who are seeking asylum.”
https://www.npr.org/2023/08/07/1192557904/part-1-investigating-how-illicit-fentanyl-is-actually-getting-into-the-u-s
“Why do people put their lives at risk by taking it or other illegal drugs that could contain it?” Heck, ask them yourself Crone, there are a number of them living in the shoreline Tamarisk forest alone the lake at body beach. Take some liquor, the cheap stuff, to hand out and they’ll welcome you with open arms, until they get drunk or high? please don’t partake of any of their recreational substances, it might be Fentanyl! [thumbup][love][tongue][wink] Deaton
The Kennedy clan is not happy…
MC in case you are not aware of it but gas appliances here in Havasu are a rarity. And if I were you I wouldn't tell anyone who you really are with that stupid remark of being on Bidens team here in Havasu. The only Biden team anywhere in the country are on farms cleaning up cow and horse manure or maybe in the demorat sanctuary cites cleaned up human poop off the sidewalks.
It simply astonishing that you MC think that gas appliances and gas powered vehicles need to be eradicated. You idiots complain about the oil companies being greedy just what do you think they will do when they get more push back from your loser party. Fossil fuel is needed for so much today for other things besides cars and trucks. After all the battery powered cars won't go to far without a charge from a fossil fuel type generator. How about big trucks that carry things that we need to survive. Trains need a lot of power to move goods. Airliners run on jet fuel. Ships like the military use need more then just nuclear fuel to operate. You want a world where there are no gas powered vehicles then I say move to some deserted island and have at it. You can take all your liberal loser friends with you especially people like Biden and AOC. This climate change propaganda is nothing more then just more hot air from the radicals on the left to have more control over people. The earth has been going through change cycles for millions of years. As for our own oil, we have a lot under our own soil but what does your brain dead leader do he shuts our production down and then goes begging other countries to produce more. What an idiot he is. And this was the best your side could come up with. Lets Go Brandon
If you think Biden controls gas prices you might want to look at the record profits of the big oil companies, if you think he is responsible for inflation you need to justify why most of the world is experiencing the same inflation and explain how Biden is responsible for that as well. Yes gas prices were down for a while under trump but having driven Phoenix's freeways quite a bit, they were empty so a lot less people were driving. Most of what you point to has nothing to do with who is in charge today. I will take Biden, like most did, over the twice impeached, 4 times indicted for over 90 felonies, putin loving conman. There is a reason that 40 out of his 44 cabinet members do not support trump, many have clearly stated he is a danger to the US. When you try to say all his indictments are political please keep in mind that most of the witnesses are republicans not democrats. He was found guilty of sexual assault, stealing from his own charity which he he is now banned from running one, so do we brag about old Joe, no but he is heads above in morality and decency.
Exactly, prices go up and down depending on supply and demand, crop output/failure, availability of workers, avian flu, corporate price gouging etc. There is very little a president can do about it and Biden has done everything in his power to deal with inflation. The pandemic did create major supply chain issues, some which still exist today but no one blamed Trump for it because that aspect was out of his control and like inflation now, is a worldwide issue. However, Trump’s economic policies and love of tariffs cost US consumers a lot more money for things like lumber, steel, and milk just to name a few. Yet, many people here seem to have forgotten this. I never expected Trump or any other president to be perfect, but I do at the very least expect a President of the United States to work for the majority of the American people, not just the rich and powerful and I expect him or her to work to bring Americans together. I also expect our president to protect our national security and form partnerships with our allies with that aim. Trump never did that. Joe Biden does that.
Man, you bang that drum Fred, you do it so well and loud! Don’t tire yourself out. [thumbup][tongue][love][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton
This from the same people that put the traitor Donald Trump and his enablers Paul Gosar, Sonny Borrelli, and Kelli Ward in office? LOL! Come on, you’re joking right?
You should at least admit that many things were better when Trump was in office. Was he perfect? Hell no! Did he try? Hell yes! You should try life under Gavin Gruesome if you think that the Dems have all the answers.
What things were better?
Well Crone, to mention just a few things we had 5.6 million fewer “illegal migrants” to feed, house, educate, and provide health care for. Then we had $1.86 per gallon gas price’s which are over $4.00 today. Let’s see the INFLATION rate was 1.2% which went as high as 9.1% in 2021, which has come down to over 3.1%, only because the FED skyrocketed interest rates! Heck, a 30 year fixed rate mortgage has a 7.58% interest rate today, in January 2021 it was 2.65% which triples the price of a home over thirty years. We now have approximately 952 of our fellow citizens dying ever single day of “Fentanyl” poisoning, a drug being smuggled through our nonexistent southern border by Mexican drug cartels, which is the equivalent of three jet airliners crashing and killing everyone on board everyday of every week of every year! Then we have medical “chop shops” slicing and dicing our gender confused teenagers with genital mutilation and mastectomies and an exponentially higher teenage suicide rate! I could go on Crone, however, this newspaper limits the number of characters in a comment. [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][ohmy][sad][scared]
Louis the people who put Biden in office are to ashamed to show their faces let alone try and defend this insanity.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
