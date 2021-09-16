Editor: I am so dumbfounded at how blind people are to what has happened here in Lake Havasu City. After someone attempted to steal something from our truck we decided to by a security camera. While at Lowe’s this man decided to tell us what to buy. I made a simple statement to him, “ I shouldn’t have to buy this stuff. I have lived here 30 years and have never had these problems!” This man then states, “ this is what you get when you allow affordable housing!” Thank God I didn’t have a mouthful of my drink, I would have spewed it. My statement back was, “this city has always had affordable housing until all you Californians moved here and drove our prices through the roof!” How in the world can anyone think that the crime is due to the implementation of affordable housing when there isn’t any now? The only thing that has changed is the fact one hell of a lot of Californians have moved here in the last 18 months. And they are bringing the crime from that state with them. Just saying it seems logical to me. Havasu has always had affordable homes. Without affordable housing there be no one here to service those upper class as hats! The middle class has the right to live here also.
LR Gicking
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.