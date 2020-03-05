Editor: I am a regular reader of letters to the editor and often feel a desire to respond, but judging by so many of the rebuttals it sometimes seems pointless. However I am tired of Republicans painting an untrue picture of me as a Democrat.
After Trump was elected I heard it claimed repeatedly he was not given the honeymoon period that Obama had. I assure you Obama was not given the grace period Republicans claim. The media not only reported it but I personally experienced it first hand when friends spoke of him as a fiend, and I received obscene or violent ideas through the email to the degree I was offended enough to change my Republican registration to Democrat.
The media is not faultless but they are not responsible for my dissatisfaction with Trump. My rejection has been solely influenced by his rhetoric, his tweets and his actions. I am dismayed by the viewpoint of "die hard" Republicans who continue to defend by their facts when I see things exactly the reverse and feel they have blinders on. Yes, I realize our Civil War divided families — but I never thought our country would be polarized into behaving like rival high school teams.
I am of course outnumbered in my state and in my town. I never as a voter had the attitude — my party, right or wrong. I never voted for what would help my finances most. I am not a socialist but I do care about my fellowman.
I would hope others would take me out of the box and see me as a reasonable human being.
Lucy Halbrooks
Lake Havasu City
Thank you, Lucy. Very well said. Now you can expect the "usual suspects" to attack.
