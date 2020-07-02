I have heard a lot of discussion about removing Confederate statues being a mistake because it is part of our history.
It seems to me they are a distortion of our history. The Civil War was a terrible and a sad part of our history. However these statues and the Confederate Flag do not reflect the facts of our history.
The South lost the war that almost tore our country apart and history should not be displaying them as victors.
You might be surprised at just how many years after the war many of these statues were erected. I certainly have no objections to people who want to keep a personal history of family members from that period.
I love “Gone With The Wind” and love to romanticize the idea of loyal happy slaves. But let’s not kid ourselves, “The Help” is a lot truer picture of reality. How is it that we don’t object to concealing the history of the massacre in Tulsa. I missed a lot of the history of the Civil Rights marches partly because I was busy raising my children but also because some of the atrocities were not fully reported at the time, Much of the footage I have seen in later years came as a shock to me.
I never saw myself as a racist. I thought the war was over no more slavery. But I thought it was normal for all the negroes to go to Lincoln High School and I was totally clueless that Real Estate in white neighborhoods was not open to all who had the money to buy it. I was a late bloomer when it came to knowing our real history. The statues mean nothing to me but I understand fully the objection to what they stand for to many Americans. I only wish we could erase some of our shameful history. I am too old to march but I am very proud of how many white faces are in the protests of Black Lives Matter. It is time for us to make changes. This generation demands we walk the walk not just talk the talk.
Lucy Halbrooks
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.