Editor:I would like to respond to Barbara Clark and also R. Long’s response on Friday. It simply does NOT matter what George Floyd was stopped for. Nobody deserves to be killed by someone kneeling on their neck until they are dead. I would hope we are not willing to replace mob lynchings of black men with executions by police officers.We surely are not replacing judges and juries with policemen. By the way R. Long is incorrect that his information was only found on his chosen news stations. Because I heard it on the liberal stations. Not that it matters but I am 85 years old, Barbara, and I understand the whole picture.
Lucy Halbrooks
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
