Editor: I would like to thank Mr. Gordon Groat for his recent comments and also the editor for putting them on the front page. I have found it difficult to understand how little sympathy there has been for all our health care workers and the burden they have been shouldering for months. I fully understand the number of deaths has been too large to comprehend for many of us. Yet we have been shocked when commercial airliners have lost all onboard and those numbers were even small by comparison. Do we have to see the refrigerated trucks gathering up the bodies to have some sympathy for how exhausting the medical workers must be feeling both physically and emotionally? Consider yourself fortunate if the covid-19 virus has not taken your friend or family member but have a heart when it comes to those working on the frontlines.
Lucy Halbrooks
Lake Havasu City
