Editor: I am all for recharge basins – if done right. I am concerned about the location of the proposed Mohave Wash/Rattlesnake Wash recharge basin location. Mohave Wash drains the basin where there is all the urban development of the hilltop area, and second, it’s located relatively far from the mountain front. Urban development has all the toxic substances related to modern living; hydrocarbons from spilled fuel, pesticides from home pest control and fugitive garbage. Have you been fueling your car and watched a hose overflow spilling diesel or gas on the ground? Where do you think this toxic material goes?
We need recharge basins but I suggest they should be placed properly; receiving water of suitable quality with a good chance of the water reaching the aquifer. I hope the engineers that studied the placement of the proposed Mohave Wash/ Rattlesnake Wash recharge basin took these concerns into account.
