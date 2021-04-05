Editor: Two things article about the health department not posting restaurant ratings anymore struck me as bizarre. They state they’re not going to do it because “it’s too hard to keep the list current” and “if an establishment was rated anything but ‘excellent’ there was always heavy blow back.” According to the health department, their job is “to promote, protect, and improve the health and wellness of individuals and communities in Arizona.” Posting restaurant ratings most certainly falls into that category. It’s seems like a good idea to know the restaurant rating before going to the establishment and not look for some certificate on the wall. Furthermore, it would be surprising if all of the data on restaurant ratings was not stored in a database, one the could easily produce a restaurant rating report with minimal effort. Not sure who is giving the blow back; but here’s a thought to stop the blowback. Perhaps the restaurants can follow the rules of the health department and get or keep an excellent rating!
Lynn Dobberteen
Lake Havasu City
Almost makes one wonder who was paid off to not publish the ratings?
