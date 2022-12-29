It’s been a couple of bruising election cycles in Arizona. That’s what happens when a red state turns purple. Let’s hope that now, healing can begin.

This week Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County both urged a judge to sanction the defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, over her “unfounded attacks” against elections officials. Much like the former president, Lake wanted the courts to give her what voters did not: a victory. And much like the former president, she was rebuked, when a judge rejected accusations of fraud in the election and stood by the outcome, in which Arizonans chose Hobbs by 17,000 votes. Now the county is seeking $25,050 from Lake to cover its attorneys’ fees. Hobbs is asking for $550,210.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.