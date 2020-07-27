Editor: I suggest everyone should google Nick Cannon’s podcast and decide whether they think it was racist or not. Personally I find it very racist to both Jews and white people. He was fired for the podcast but Fox decided not to do anything, he is still hosting “The Masked Singer”. I won’t repeat what he said but i hope everyone listens to it and decides for themselves. Rosie O’Donnell’s career was destroyed for saying something less offensive yet this man barely gets a slap on the wrist for his remarks. I contacted Fox and suggested they fire him. You decide what you think is proper.
M. Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.