Editor: America has already forgotten its climate goals just weeks after the Climate Summit. The scientists say the world needs to be well on the way to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to avoid catastrophic climate change. Yet, the United States continues to seek new sites for drilling fossil fuels.
All countries need energy to thrive but to continue to depend on an energy source that is detrimental to our future is very shortsighted.
The government must legislate to move us away from fossil fuels. Putting a price on carbon is the best way to do that. It puts a fee on fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas which starts low and grows over time. This market-based approach stimulates innovation and allows businesses to compete for clean energy solutions while gradually moving away from fossil fuels. It is time to keep our promises. Stop drilling, America, and start innovating.
Maggie Kraft
Phoenix
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.