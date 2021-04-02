Editor: In a recent edition of the newspaper, I read the article “12 Republican AGs sue Biden over climate order”. The suit claims Biden doesn’t have the constitutional authority to implement new rules about greenhouse gases. It argues it is Congress’s job to regulate, not the president’s. Congress has a great opportunity here. By working across the aisle it will demonstrate to the American people climate change is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It is a human issue. According to a poll by Luntz Global, 4 out of 5 voters (80%) want congress to put politics aside and reach a bipartisan solution on climate change. Climate change needs lasting legislative action and bipartisan bills have that power. Let’s make legislating for climate solutions a bridge issue and not a wedge issue. Rather than suing each other, legislate together. It’s what the people want.
Maggie Kraft
Tempe
(1) comment
Sorry, Maggie, but the consensus of Republican's is that Climate Change - much like COVID - is a hoax and will do everything possible to block any actions to save our planet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.