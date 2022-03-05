Editor: War in Ukraine. What can we do? Reducing our dependence on fossil fuels can have two important benefits.
It can protect our nation from hostile countries and it can protect the climate against greenhouse gases.
What is to blame for higher gas prices, inflation and the lack of sanctions on Russian oil? It is our dependence on fossil fuels. This weakens the security of both the US and the world. Until we can pass clean-energy policies that incentivize renewable energy, we will continue to experience a volatile oil and gas supply, a weakened national security and a climate crisis.
For a clean and safe future we must insist our elected officials pass clean, renewable energy policies. We must reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. It is the only solution for a safe and livable world.
Maggie Kraft
Tempe
[135 words]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.