Editor: There was an interesting article in USA Today on climate change written by Ledyard King. King did a Q&A with Bill Gates. Gates was asked if the new executive orders by Biden was enough to combat climate change. Gates replied that the executive orders will help but they won’t be enough. He emphasized we must have a plan to address climate change. The Q&A discussed how decarbonizing the energy sector won’t be easy, but it is doable. However, it can’t be done by the private sector alone. The federal government must play a key role in solving climate change and helping the clean energy sector grow. Fortunately, there is a bipartisan bill, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Fee Dividend Act.
This bill will drive down carbon pollution while unleashing American technology. It puts a fee on carbon at the point of extraction and then recycle those fees back to citizens in monthly dividends. This is good for people, the economy and the environment. If we want to succeed in combating climate change, we must have a plan. Passing The bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Fee Dividend Act is a great first step.
Maggie Kraft
Tempe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.