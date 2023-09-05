In the arid landscape of Arizona, water is a precious and dwindling resource that demands thoughtful stewardship. Congressman Ruben Gallego’s newly introduced bill, aimed at taxing foreign governments and companies utilizing Arizona water to grow water-intensive crops, is a pivotal step in ensuring the responsible management of this invaluable resource.

The bill’s proposal to impose a 300% excise tax on the sale and export of such crops signifies a critical move towards safeguarding our state’s water security. Recent revelations of a Saudi Arabian company’s extravagant water consumption to cultivate alfalfa on state-owned land in La Paz County, just south of Lake Havasu City, have laid bare the urgency of such measures. This foreign company’s water usage, equivalent to sustaining a city of over 50,000 residents, starkly contrasts with Arizona’s ever-escalating drought conditions.

