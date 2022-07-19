Special license plates

Drive with a purpose: Arizona just got four more specialty license plates to go with the 80-plus we already have. Newest additions: Arizona 4-H; Arizona Education; Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness; and Thunderbird Charities. Check out all the plates here and learn how to order and learn who benefits. (Note: They don’t make it easy getting into the site.)

