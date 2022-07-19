Drive with a purpose: Arizona just got four more specialty license plates to go with the 80-plus we already have. Newest additions: Arizona 4-H; Arizona Education; Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness; and Thunderbird Charities. Check out all the plates here and learn how to order and learn who benefits. (Note: They don’t make it easy getting into the site.)
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced its August mixer to support local educators. The mixer is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Nautical Beachfront Resort’s convention center. This version of the monthly mixer invites Chamber member businesses to provide information about products and services, and many provide giveaways for local educators. Admission to the chamber’s event is $5, but teachers will be admitted for free. You can get more information about the event by calling the Chamber at 928-855-4115.
