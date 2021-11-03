Editor: Recent media reports seemed to be likening Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to the late John McCain. Though somewhat qualified, the statement still made me cringe. The late Senator was a maverick but always found a way to be collegial, conciliatory, a collaborator. By contrast, Sinema has become more and more a contrarian, an obstructionist. He was a selfless servant of the people; she is showing herself to be more interested in self-promotion. Yes, she was quite clear about using the D label only as a means to get to the Senate, courting independents by calling herself a centrist. Fine. Actually even admirable given the political reality that is Arizona politics.
Or, it would have been had she not, particularly in the last year, proceeded to vote — or push — against every piece of legislation that she so loudly championed to garner our votes during her 2018 campaign.
Those members of the veteran advisory board were right to resign. In fact, she is betraying us all. Let’s hope no one forgets this in 2024!
María-Elena Dunn
Prescott
