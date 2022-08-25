Editor: I have an older friend who during the last big storm opened her door to turn out the light. A chair flew up and hit her and knocked her down the stairs. She was knocked out and broke her hip. She couldn’t move and laid there all night on the cement and rain calling for help. Of course, no one heard her.
About 11 a.m. the next morning, Meal on Wheels came and found her. They called 911 and they came and took her to the hospital. She had a broken hip, pneumonia, and a urinary infection. She is 88 years old.
