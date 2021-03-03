Editor: The U.S. Term Limits Pledge asks signers to pledge to support term limits of three House terms and two Senate terms, and no longer limit. Eighty-two percent of UC citizens support term limits. Why are you not on that list? Borrelli? Biasiucci? Cobb? Mark Kelly? I ask you to please reconsider and support the voters of Arizona.
Margaret A. Mauro
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
