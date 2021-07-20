Editor: Before the Trumpers get their panties in a bunch about the “unexplained” 74,000 mail-in ballot count difference claimed by the fraudit “officials,” here is what the fact checkers say:
The list that was used to match the number of ballots sent out versus the number of ballots received also included ballots cast early in-person. No errors, no fraud, no “magically appearing ballots.”
Instead, once again, we see an unqualified group performing a ballot audit without a clear understanding of the process and methods utilized by election officials.
Over 75% of Arizona voters have been voting by mail for nearly three decades with no cries of fraud or rigged elections.
Even Gov. Ducey defended our mail-in voting process. The election was clean and honest. We should be proud to have an efficient and effective voting system in our State. Accusations of fraud, cheating or election stealing are clearly misguided.
Margie Emmons
Lake Havasu City
