Editor: It sure seems like our elected State officials are no longer working for the majority voters. Example One: Despite the fact that more than 80% of state residents vote by mail, one political party is now trying to take that away. Funny how the vote-by-mail process worked just fine until two Democrat Senators, a Democrat Secretary of State, and a Democrat President were voted in. Now all of a sudden, voting by mail is not constitutional. And full of fraud.
Example Two: Despite the fact that the majority approved providing additional funding to schools, one political party has succeeded in voiding what voters approved. Never mind that Arizona ranks 47th in “preparing students for college” (per US News) and for the “least educated” (Scholaroo.com). 49th in “quality of public schools” and “third worst school system” (per WalletHub). 46th in teacher salary.
Making it harder to vote and failure to provide our children with the best quality education possible is not the desire of majority voters. It is also not in the best interest of our State. Elected officials quickly become former officials when they don’t honor citizens’ majority votes.
Margie Emmons
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.