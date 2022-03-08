Editor: Stuart Flamm recently declared that President Biden must “open up America’s oil production to ease our soaring prices.” Interesting fact: There are over 9,000 approved drilling permits not being used by the oil companies. Maybe Stuart should ask Big Oil why they are not using those drilling permits to increase oil production. It’s easy to blame the President when gas prices rise, but in reality it’s the greed of Big Oil. Take a look. They are making record profits right now.
Margie Emmons
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Stuart Flamm was correct in his assessment of things. Joe Biden punished oil companies and associated businesses trying to drill and pump in this country. He's also responsible for Russia invading Ukraine. Facts don't lie.
