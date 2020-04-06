Editor: I must respond to Michael Pacer, Kingman. Hydroxychloroquine has NOT been shown to be an effective treatment for the Covid-19. Testing is still in process and medical experts warn that it could be dangerous for many people. Spreading disinformation is dangerous and foolish. While we all wish for a miracle cure, patience and staying at home is the best and only option for now.
Margie Emmons
Lake Havasu City
