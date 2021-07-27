Editor: Hahahahaha, you’re kidding, right? Fake Jan. 6 Insurrection? What is that? Let’s see…Jan. 6, not fake. Falls after Jan 5 and before Jan 7. Happens every year. Even leap years.
Maybe it’s the word insurrection? Perhaps another noun is preferred: rebellion, revolt, uprising? What it was not was a tourist visit, peaceful protest, or love fest. I hope we can all agree that something bad happened that day.
People attacking police officers were not fake. People breaking windows were not fake.
People wearing riot gear, carrying zip ties and spraying chemical irritants were not fake.
People tearing down the American Flag from the U.S. Capitol and replacing it with a Trump flag were not fake.
The installing of a hangman’s noose was not fake (and actually took some advance planning).
There was no hugging and kissing, no love fest. That is the true fake. So take your “love fest” and add it to the list of other fake things people actually believe in, like vampires 13%, ghosts 31%, flat earth 2%, witchcraft 20%, astrology 13% and don’t forget those who believe the moon landing was fake.
Sure signs that we have a serious gullibility problem in our county and an obvious mental health issue in our country.
Margie Emmons
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Margie - [thumbup]Anyone who watched the officers at yesterday hearing who still says it was a "love fest" is totally insane![thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.