Editor: It is commonly believed that senior citizens have a certain wisdom that comes with age and life experience. If only that were true. It truly saddens me to read the angry opinions expressed by our most aged citizens. It is astounding how many still believe the big lie about election fraud and stolen elections. When did old people become so gullible?
One such citizen recently praised the new voting laws enacted by the state of Georgia. Interesting how she described just selected elements of the Bill without giving full disclosure of all the negative effects. I guess once you swallow the big lie, no evidence of facts or truth (or even common sense) can enter the gullible and closed mind.
This was clearly demonstrated on Jan. 6 by the illegal and frightening actions taken by misguided people with false beliefs. The attempt to overthrow the government and overturn an election was a bad thing, not an appropriate reaction from concerned citizens. The conspiracy theories aimed at the lowest common denominator and the gullible aged are so obviously crazy that it’s beyond comprehension why they are believed. Instead of getting all wrapped up in the inane claims, just get your darn covid vaccine and shut up.
I’d rather have a return to normal life and live in peace and quiet. I don’t want to fear my government, feel victimized, or be afraid everyone is out to get me. Our time is limited on this Earth, don’t waste it with craziness.
Margie Emmons
Lake Havasu City
