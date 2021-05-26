Editor: Michael Anenberg says he is not a conspiracy theorist. Maybe, maybe not. He is, however, deliberately spreading misinformation about the audit of Maricopa County votes. If he had bothered to follow up before dashing off his letter, he would have learned that the election data had NOT been deleted. The truth of the matter is that the audit officials were not accessing the correct data base. Then they tried to cover up for their error by claiming that they recovered the data. A bold-faced lie. By the way, Michael, Democrats are not “panicked” by the audit since we know that whatever the results, nothing will change. The election is over, the results certified, and Joe Biden is President. But hey, spending millions of our tax dollars on this audit and the future purchase of new voting equipment due to them being deemed unsafe to use now, seems well worth it, right?
Margie Emmons
Lake Havasu City
AUDIT SCAM UPDATE
The legislature is weighing in on the ongoing feud that led Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to file a Bar complaint against Attorney General Mark Brnovich, using the proposed state budget plan to ensure Brnovich’s office has sole authority to make decisions about the legal defense of Arizona election laws.
A budget reconciliation bill approved by the House and Senate appropriations committees on Tuesday states the attorney general has “sole authority” to defend state election laws, and that his authority should not be delegated to the secretary of state — a constitutional officer — or any other state officials.
In a statement Hobbs cast the budget provisions as partisan power plays by a Republican-controlled legislature determined to limit voting rights and restrict her authority.
“All year, our legislature has worked to undermine our elections — from a wave of bills to make it harder to vote to the ridiculous ‘audit’ taking place at the Coliseum. It appears their next step is an attempt to undermine Arizona’s Chief Election Officer and prevent me from doing the job Arizona voters elected me to do. The fact that the legislature has singled out me and my Office for these unjustifiable restrictions — restrictions which expire at the end of my term — make it clear what this is really about: partisan politics.”
