Editor: Onions to the newspaper for printing a political cartoon that deliberately misrepresented actual facts about the January 6th coup attempt. I was under the impression the paper had a policy about not allowing certain contributors to provide false information.
Per the Terms of Use - Contributing to Today’s News Herald, item 1: “You agree (to) not knowingly submit any false, defamatory, abusive, obscene, racially offensive, sexually explicit or illegal material to the Web site.”
While the policy absolves the newspaper from responsibility for content contributed in opinion letters, people who are paid for their content, such as a political cartoonist, should be held to the truthful standard.
To state that there were no guns, that Capitol Police were giving guided tours, and that it’s the Democrats who are creating a false narrative about what we all saw with our own eyes, live, as it happened, is so far beyond reality that it’s almost shocking.
Shame on you, Editor, for allowing this propaganda to continue. There are already too many people who believe false information. It’s dangerous and makes people fearful. For example, the man who shot a black teenager at his front door because he’s been taught to fear anyone not like him. Extreme and false narratives lead to violence. Please try to cool the rhetoric instead of fanning the flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.